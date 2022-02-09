Candace Kay (Batt) Fagot, 71 of Lexington, Nebraska was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at her daughters home surrounded by her loving family in Gothenburg.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with the Reverend Jose Chavez, officiating. There will be no visitation or rosary. Inurnment will be at a later date at the St. Ann’s Cemetery in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.