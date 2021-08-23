Candace LaPearl (Dahl) Albers, 73 of Grand Island, Nebraska passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on August 20, 2021.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date in California with family and friends. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Candy was born November 14, 1947 in Madison, South Dakota the daughter of Carl and Leona (Olson) Dahl. She graduated from Hastings High School class of 1966. On August 12, 1966 she was united in marriage to Michael Albers. Candy and Mike just celebrated their 55th Anniversary.
While living in Ridgecrest, CA she was the Pastor’s secretary at Our Saviors Church Lutheran and the Administrator of their Lutheran School. Candy loved watching, feeding and sometimes healing back to health different birds and animals that visited her daily in her backyard. Candy and Michael spent 10 years in Japan. Candy so enjoyed her time there where she was president of the officer wife's club, doing crafts with both U.S. and Japanese ladies and especially teaching ESL to as many as 36 students.
She enjoyed life and loved time spent with her family. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Michael; daughter, Kristina Albers (Kevin McGee); son, Jacob (Connie) Albers; grandchildren, Quentin Harrington, Bailey Harrington, Noah Albers and Brooke Cronin; great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Rae Price; sisters, Sally Augustine, Carla Dahl, Karen and Ken Dejonge, and brother Douglas Dahl, all of Grand Island. Also, so many nieces and nephews.
