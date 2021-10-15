Ong, Nebraska, resident Candace Leigh Olson, 52, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Pastor Mary Scott and Pastor Eric Biehl officiating. In honoring her wish to be cremated there will not be a visitation or viewing.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.