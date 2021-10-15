Ong, Nebraska, resident Candace Leigh Olson, 52, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Pastor Mary Scott and Pastor Eric Biehl officiating. In honoring her wish to be cremated there will not be a visitation or viewing.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.

Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.

