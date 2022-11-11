Cara L. Tagg (Kerr), age 65, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Pleasanton, California on November 2, 2022.

Cara was born on December 27, 1956, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to John and Dixie Kerr. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1975 and went on to receive her Masters in Audiology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1981.