Cara L. Tagg (Kerr), age 65, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Pleasanton, California on November 2, 2022.
Cara was born on December 27, 1956, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to John and Dixie Kerr. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1975 and went on to receive her Masters in Audiology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1981.
Cara was united in marriage to Bob Tagg on June 19, 1982. She worked as an audiology specialist for four decades and took pride in helping people with their hearing.
She and Bob were blessed with a son, Will, in 1988 and a daughter, Molly, in 1992. While they enjoyed the climate and career opportunities of California, they cherished coming back to Nebraska each December to spend the holidays with family, cheer on the Huskers in bowl games on television, and reacquaint themselves with snow. Family gatherings in the cabins of Chadron State Park, a favorite vacation spot of Cara’s parents and family over the decades, also brought them back to Nebraska.
Cara is survived by her loving husband Bob; son, Will Tagg and his wife, Tenny, of Pleasant Hill, CA; and daughter, Molly Schulz and her husband, Stephen, of Denver, CO; and granddaughter Stella Tagg; sisters Joni Kerr (Greg Hallas), Lisa Kerr-Johnson (Dan), Megan Rich (Andy), and Gayle McFadden (Matt); and brothers Dan Kerr (Laurie) and Rob Kerr (Michelle); brothers-in-law Mike Tagg (Stephanie Marks) and Stephen Tagg (Kathel); and sister-in-law Marjorie Miller. There are also many nieces, nephews, cousins, two aunts, and one uncle who will miss Cara.
Cara was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dixie.
In lieu of a service in California at this time, a family gathering will be held in Cara’s honor in Nebraska in the summer of 2023. Memorials are suggested to the UNL Food Pantry or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
