Carl Yurk, 93, of Hastings, Nebraska entered his Heavenly home on August 1, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5, from 6-8 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 6, at Parkview Cemetery, all are welcome to attend. A Memorial Service will take place after the burial at 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is serving the family.
Carl was born on April 26, 1928, to Carl and Mabel Yurk. He lived his entire life in Hastings. After graduating from high school, Carl enlisted in the United States Army in 1947. While serving, he was stationed in the Marshall Islands during Operation Sandstone’s testing of the atomic bomb. Upon Carl’s return from the Army, he went into the restaurant business until 1968, and retired from Dana Corporation in 1990. Carl was active in his church and was a member of the Gideons International. He was an avid reader and historian of World War II.
On August 4, 1951, he married Evelyn Mills. They were blessed with three children. Carl and Evelyn loved and lived the promises of their wedding vows each and every day.
Carl is survived by his wife, Evelyn; daughter, Carolyn Aukerman of Lincoln; son, Bradley Yurk of Hastings; daughter-in-law, Ilene Yurk of Hastings; seven grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Janvrin of Lincoln, Timothy Aukerman of Lincoln, Elizabeth Botha of Dayton, OH, Jenna (Yurk) McQuesten, Garett (Jessica) Yurk, Mattison Yurk and Chandler Yurk all of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Callahan, Carter, Harrison, Joanna, Johan, Adalyn, Jace, Giavanna, Retief, Owen, Cora, Sharae, and Veda; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mabel Yurk; son, Carl Yurk III; son-in-law, Timothy Aukerman; father and mother-in-law, Willard and Florence Mills; sister, Vera Windsor; and brothers, David and Henry Yurk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.