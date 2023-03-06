Carla Rae Dahl, 72, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Modesto, CA, passed away on March 4, 2023, with her daughter by her side and family close by.

Per her wishes, cremation was chosen. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 25th at noon gathering at the Stonewood Community Room, located at3828 Ironwood Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803.