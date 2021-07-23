Carol Ann (Asher) McGahan, 87, of Grand Island, Nebraska died Monday, July 19, 2021, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Rev. Julie Western officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery with a private family luncheon to follow. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Carol Asher was born February 7, 1934 at Rockville, NE, the daughter of Grant “Ted” and Anna “Evalyn” (Hehnke) Asher. She grew up in the Sweetwater and Ravenna area and graduated from Ravenna High School with the Class of 1951. She started college at Kearney State College before enrolling at the University of Nebraska Medical Center where she earned her bachelor of science in medical technology.
She moved to Grand Island in 1955 after she graduated to work for St. Francis Hospital as a medical technologist. On December 19, 1971 she was united in marriage to Bernard “Barney” McGahan at the First Christian Church in Grand Island. Barney preceded her in death in 2008.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, a former member of the Altrusa Club, former member of Rural Youth, the American Society of Clinical Pathologists, and the Nebraska Society of Medical Technologists. She enjoyed crafting and traveled extensively before she married Barney.
Survivors of the immediate family include her sons, Dr. Mike (Tracy) McGahan of Grand Island and Tim (Robin) McGahan of Omaha; four daughters, Patty Mills of Fort Worth, TX, Cindy Schneider of Grand Island, Liz (Roger) Bartunek of Hastings, and Fran (Andy) Peterson of Omaha; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Ron (Shary) Asher of North Platte; brother-in-law, Mark Herbers of Titusville, FL; and sister-in-law, Sandi Asher of Kearney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Barney; sisters, Donna (Denny) Williams and Janice Herbers; brother, Rich Asher; grandson, Jeff Mills and son-in-law, Mick Schneider.
