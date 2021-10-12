Hastings, Nebraska resident Carol Evelyn Bauder, 101, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at The Kensington Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Rev. Kurt Coleman officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Carol was born December 1, 1919, in David City, NE to Everett J. and Mary (Svitak) McCracken. She graduated from David City High School and Lincoln School of Commerce. Before Carol was married she worked in the Agronomy Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus. Carol married Irwin Darrell Bauder on June 21, 1941, in Lincoln; he preceded her in death on March 7, 1985.
They moved to Hastings in 1983 from their farm near Glenvil. She was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and PEO Chapter W of Blue Hill.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Irwin Darrell Bauder; son, Donald Bauder; and one sister.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Bauder of Hastings; grandchildren, David Bauder, Steven Bauder, Michael Bauder, Amy Bauder; 6 great-grandchildren.
