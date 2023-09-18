Carol E. Burdick of Spokane, Washington passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the age of 87.
Carol was a beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother.
She was born in Ong, Nebraska on January 31, 1936 to father Oscar Danielson and mother Ruby Danielson.
She graduated from Ong High School in 1953.
After high school she attended Fairbury College and graduated in 1955 with a degree in elementary education.
She taught at Deshler elementary school in Nebraska for several years. She then met local electrician Lyle Burdick and after a brief whirlwind romance they married December 27, 1955 and spent 65 loving years together.
In August 1972 Carol and Lyle were transferred to Washington by the Tyee Electric Company.
Carol was a dedicated homemaker. Carol enjoyed baking, spending time with her grandchildren and doing crosswords.
Carol was exceptional organ player, she would play for hours and all the neighbors could hear her playing.
She was very involved in the local hockey association. She served as a surrogate mother for hockey players that came from out of town.
Carol and Lyle traveled the world going to Hawaii, Germany, Prague Czechoslovakia, France, Austria and Canada.
She had an amazing sense of humor and a beautiful laugh. Her whit was razor sharp and she was known to do the most shocking things to make people laugh.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Lyle Burdick, and daughter Candace Robison.
She is survived by her, daughter Vicki Jackson, sons Greg Burdick and daughter-in-law Debra Burdick, and Mike Burdick. Carol is also survived by eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral was on Monday September 11, 2023. There was a graveside service at Washington State Veterans Cemetery.
