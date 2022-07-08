Hastings, Nebraska, resident Carol Jean Strohmyer, 71, passed away on July 7, 2022, at her home.
A family burial will be held at the Elwood Cemetery in Elwood, NE. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Carol was born November 17, 1950, in Elwood to John and Maxine (Dyer) Remmenga. She attended Elwood Public Schools and Joseph's College of Beauty.
Carol worked as a beautician for several years in Elwood, Lexington, and Gothenburg.
Carol worked in the housekeeping department at Slacks Nursing Home in Gothenburg, Tiffany Square in Grand Island, and Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings where she later retired.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Gothenburg. Carol loved to donate many items to Start Over Rover.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother; and sister, Shirley Holz.
Survivors include her daughters and spouse, Jennifer Strohmyer of Lincoln, NE, Tracy and Eric Meyer of Hastings, NE; granddaughter Sophia Meyer; brother and spouse John and Charlene Remmenga of Elwood, NE; brother-in-law Fred Holz of Eagle Rock, MO; nephew and spouse Fred Jr. and Cheryl Holz of Kimball, NE; niece Kim Halstead of Omaha, NE; several great-nieces, great-nephews, and their children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.