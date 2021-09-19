Carol Kay Jones, 75, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with the Rev. Nathan Abel officiating. Interment will be at the East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the family present from 5-7 p.m. and 8 a.m to service time Wednesday at the church.
