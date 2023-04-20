Carol L. Stewart died at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Carol was born in Hastings, Nebraska, on January 29, 1948, to Robert and Nadine Schiefelbein. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1966.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 6:44 pm
In 1967, Carol married Rod Mennega. She was a legal secretary at Central Tech College. In December 1968, her son, Wade, was born.
Carol and Rod divorced in 1970. In 1974, she attended Kearney State College of Nursing and became an LPN, working several years for Dr. Fred Rutt.
In September 1976, she married Steve Stewart of Hastings and in April 1978, her daughter Abby was born.
In 1986, Carol, Steve and Abby moved to Denver.
Shortly thereafter, Carol started her own medical research business called Rocky Mountain Research. She owned and managed that business for over 28 years.
In June 2019, Carol and Steve retired to Lincoln.
Carol is survived by her husband, Steve; son, Wade (Allyson); daughter, Abby; granddaughters, Devyn Stewart and Taylor Stewart; sisters, Lori (Bryan), Meri (Scott), Debbi (Dan), Kim; brother, Steve (Audrey).
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Robert; mother, Nadine; and brother, Bobby.
Per Carol’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnccfh.com.
