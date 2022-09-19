Carol May (Davis) Marsh, 81, died peacefully in Lincoln, Nebraska, on September 16, 2022, surrounded by family after a brief illness.
Carol was born in 1940 in Hebron to John and Irene (Schaeffer) Davis. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron, and graduated from Hebron High School in 1958.
From there, she attended Lincoln General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1961.
She then hopped in her Volkswagen Beetle with her friend Trudy and traveled to Long Beach, California, to work there for a time as a nurse, and later doing the same in Philadelphia and San Francisco.
She married the love of her life, Doug Marsh, on July 21, 1968 in Hebron. They lived in Hebron where she worked as a Registered Nurse in Geneva and Hebron.
They then moved to Franklin, where they raised their family, and she continued her nursing career for the next 26 years at Franklin County Memorial Hospital.
She and Doug then moved to Lincoln to be closer to family where she continued nursing for a few more years before retiring.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Anyone who knew Carol was aware of her generosity and selflessness.
In addition to taking care of her family, she was a very active member at Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin. She was also active on the Franklin Library Board and was involved in building a new library in 1994.
You could often find her reading, tending to her beautiful flowers, or tackling a tough crossword.
Carol is survived by her husband Doug; daughter, Kris Petersen and husband Jay of Dunlap, Iowa; daughter, Jana Post and husband Troy of North Bend; son, Eric Marsh and wife Erica of Torrance, California; grandchildren Conlan Petersen, Kylie Petersen, Cooper Petersen, Jake Petersen, Jack Post, Abby Post, Noah Post, Sam Post, Cameron Marsh, Brandon Marsh, and Ava Marsh; sister, Dixie Davis and husband Kurt; sister, Betty Davis; brother, Stan Davis and wife, Erlene; sister-in-law, Irene Kerns and husband Richard; sister-in-law, Margaret Marsh; special aunt, Helen Buckles; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Herbert Marsh, Jr.; and grandson, Cade Petersen, who she was joyful to be reunited with in heaven.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
The family will be present to receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Memorials can be given to Friends of the Franklin Public Library, CEDARS Home for Children, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.