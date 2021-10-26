Hastings, Nebraska resident Carol S. Wheeler, 75, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Masks are required if attending the service at the church. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Plainview Cemetery near Bradshaw, NE. Book signing will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Carol was born August 17, 1946, in York, NE to Lyle & Effie (St. John) Etter. She graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1964. Carol worked at Thermo King in Hastings for many years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was involved in the Ladies Circle, bible study, and many other church groups.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Greg Rystrom.
Survivors include her daughter and family, Heather (Frank) Cassidy of Kearney, Autumn and Megan; son, Chris (Keri) Wheeler of Kenesaw; sisters, Peg (Ken) Rystrom of Trumbull, Kathy (Wilbur) Epp of Henderson; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other extended family.
