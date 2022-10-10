Carole A. Thompson, 80, of Superior, Nebraska passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Superior.
Carole was born on May 19, 1942 in Smith Center, KS to Wayne and Lucille (Grauerholz) Schoeni. She was a Kensington, KS High School graduate.
One of the largest parts of the Thompson family life was the Jon Thompson Racing Team, car #75. Carole and Eldon never missed a race. The team won the Modified National Title in 2002, which was one of Carole’s grandest memories. Her Pallbearers today, were all a part of the pit crew, at some time, which is exactly what she would have wanted, since she considered each of them, one of her sons.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Lucille; sister Jan Zeigler and her in-laws Robert and Athelda.
She is survived by her husband Eldon; sons, Chris and Jon (Joni Heiland) of Superior, NE; siblings Rita (Lloyd) Kleinschmidt of Agra, KS; Cheryl Gibbs of Odenton, MD; Arden Schoeni of Arlington, TX; granddaughter Jasmine (Tristan Stock) Thompson of Elm Creek, NE; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday with family present from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated later.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
