Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Carole N. Alloway, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living in Doniphan.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Voice for Companions, Grand Island. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
