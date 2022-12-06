Juniata, Nebraska, resident Carole Rae Shriver, 82, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with family present Thursday, December 8, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Our Place After School Care, 837 N Chestnut Ave. Hastings, NE 68901.
Memorials may be given to Our Place After School Care, 837 N Chestnut Ave. Hastings, NE 68901.
