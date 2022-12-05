Juniata, Nebraska, resident Carole Rae Shriver, 82, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Juniata, Nebraska, resident Carole Rae Shriver, 82, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.