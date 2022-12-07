Our Mom, Carole Rae Shriver, 82 of Juniata, Nebraska, passed away in the comfort of her home on December 5, 2022.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, NE. Pastor Paul Dunbar will officiate. Burial will follow at the Juniata Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with family present Thursday, December 8, at Butler Volland Funeral Home, Hastings, NE.
Born February 28, 1940, she was the first child of Reuben and Hilda (Harrington) Bernhardt.
On March 21, 1958, she married our Dad, Darrell Paul Shriver, and together they raised four children, Susan, Jean, Linette, and Scott.
Mom owned and ran the local “Ceramic” shop in Juniata during our childhood years and later became a “Customer Service Manager” at the Walmart in Hastings.
After all the kids had moved out, Dad thought they needed another hobby so they bought the local bar & grill in Prosser and named it “Shrive’s Lounge."
Dad ran the bar and Mom the grill for many years until they finally decided to sell it and retire.
In retirement, you could find Mom enjoying time with her grandkids, canning everything she grew in her garden, and spoiling her little SugarPoo, Sadie.
Survived by her children; daughters, Susan (Doug) Karr of Kenesaw, Jean (Jeff) Wills of Juniata, and Linette Asay of Columbus; and son, Scott (Ellen) Shriver of Sarasota, FL.
Grandchildren, Kala (Tim) Anderson, Alan (Mikaela) Wills, Breanna (Tom) Peterson, Eric (Alicia) Wills, Chelsea (Jeff) Tjarks, Evan Wills, Jaron Karr, Sam (Saul) Rendon, Alex Asay, Tyler Shriver, and Tessa Shriver.
Great-grandchildren, Emmett, Matthew, Marcus, Alivia, Keaton, Brooklyn, Brady, Aiden, Eli, Sophia, and Solren.
Brothers-in-law, Ted (Barb) Shriver, and Vernie Shriver, and sisters-in-law, Janice (Jerry) Thaut, and Sis (Lyle) Callahan.
And, of course, her beloved Sadie.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Darrell Shriver; parents, Reuben and Hilda (Harrington) Bernhardt; sister, Rosalie Kendall; brother, Jim (Sandy) Bernhardt; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Rae Rendon; brother-in-law, Bob (Connie) Shriver; sister-in-law, Shirley (Ronald) Killinger.
Memorials can be made to: “Our Place After School Care”, 837 N. Chestnut Ave., Hastings, NE 68901
