Carole Rae Shriver

Our Mom, Carole Rae Shriver, 82 of Juniata, Nebraska, passed away in the comfort of her home on December 5, 2022.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, NE. Pastor Paul Dunbar will officiate. Burial will follow at the Juniata Cemetery.