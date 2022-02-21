Carolyn Ann (Kohlmeier) Thompson, 80 years of age, of Alma, Nebraska, passed away, on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at her home in Alma surrounded by her family.
Carolyn was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on February 19, 1942. She was the oldest of three children born to Robert and Betty (Moore) Kohlmeier.
The Kohlmeiers moved to Hastings where she received her education from Hastings Public Schools and later attended and graduated from Hastings High School, with the class of 1960.
Carolyn pursued higher education and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
On December 31, 1960, Carolyn was united in marriage to LeRoy Thompson in Hastings and to this union three children were born: Scott, Rusty and Angie.
The couple made their home in Lincoln. Carolyn worked at Dillard’s as a clerk and then as a buyer. In 2004, she retired and the couple moved to Alma.
While in Alma, Carolyn enjoyed bowling, she worked at the Caring Cupboard and participated in many fundraisers for the community.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, LeRoy Thompson of Alma; children, Scott Thompson and his wife, Diana of Lawton, OK, Russell Thompson of Alma and Angela Parson and her husband, Mark of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Hofferber of Hastings and Susan Kathleen Coply of Alabama; along with a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Per Carolyn’s wish the family has chosen cremation. A memorial has been established in Carolyn’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. A Memorial Service for Carolyn Thompson will be held at a later date.
The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.