Carolyn “Carol” Y. Poore, 79, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare surrounded by her family.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. Memorial are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Carol was born on May 1, 1943, to George and Anna (Hennessey) Graff in Orleans, NE. She grew up in Orleans and received her education at Orleans High school.
Carol married her beloved husband, Bobby L. Poore on June 1, 1979, in Hastings. They lived in Hastings and were married for 43 years.
Carol always kept busy with babysitting, and being a girl and boy scout leader. She loved spending as much time with her family as she could. She worked at Ebco Boat Factory and cleaned houses during the day, and then worked Hastings Keno in the evenings. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Carol’s hobbies were Husker football, fishing at Harlan County Reservoir, garage sales, spending time with her grandchildren, and her beloved Collie named Khloe. She was a people person and will be remembered for her great sense of humor.
Survivors include her son, Todd Menze; daughter, Stacy Becker; son-in-law Brian Becker; brother, Jack Graff; sisters: Sharon Jennings, and Marilyn Campbell; step-children: Pam Erickson and Vanessa Bright; grandchildren: Breann, Brooke, and Blake Becker, Jordan Joshua and Mazey Menze; and several great step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby; son, Troy Menze; brother, Don Graff; sisters: Margaret Dietz, Patricia Kinney, Dorothy Mara, and Kathleen Dietz.
