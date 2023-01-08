Carolyn K. Luebbe, 75, of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at CHI-Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 10.
Carolyn K. Luebbe, 75, of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at CHI-Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 10.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in the Sanctuary.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.