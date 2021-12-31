Ayr, Nebraska, resident Carolyn K. Rehtus, 81, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. Burial will be at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church.
The service will also be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Carolyn’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Carolyn was born March 16, 1940, in rural Adams County near Ayr to Herman Paul and Stella (Hunter) Gerloff.
She was confirmed into the Zion Lutheran Church on June 6, 1954, in Hastings. Carolyn graduated from Roseland High School in 1958. She married Royce Rehtus on April 15, 1962.
Carolyn was a homemaker and a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the LeRoy Cheerful Workers Extension Club and was an Election Committee Pollster until 2020.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; Herman and Stella Gerloff; daughter, Nancy Ketterl; and brothers, Kenneth, Paul, and Donald Gerloff.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Royce Rehtus of Ayr; son, Ron (Angela) Rehtus of Lincoln and son, Gerald (Kim) Rehtus of Kearney; son-in-law Kevin Ketterl of Oberlin, Kansas; grandchildren, Ben, Rachel, and Emma Rehtus, Dustin (Bailey) Ketterl, Kimberly Choate, and Tamara (Randy) Hamel; and seven great-grandchildren.
