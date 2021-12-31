Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High 6F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low -9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.