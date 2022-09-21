Carolyn “Carol” Y. Poore, 79, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare surrounded by her family.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. Memorial are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.