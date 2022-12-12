Juniata, Nebraska, resident Carroll Allen “Mike” Powell, 87, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, NE, with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Youth Program.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Mike’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mike was born August 11, 1935, in Kenesaw, NE, to Warren and Audrey (Roberts) Powell. He graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1954.
Mike married Beverly Peetzke on December 21, 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy from June 7, 1954, to June 4, 1958.
Mike drove a truck for over 30 years for Westland Homes and he owned an ice cream shop “The Big Dipper.” He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale, Merle Powell; sisters-in-law, Charlotte and June; and daughter, Sandy Powell.
Survivors include his wife Beverly Powell of Juniata; children and spouse, Dennis and Mary Powell of Kenesaw, Teresa Powell of Hastings, NE; grandchildren and spouses Jess and Rob Perkins of Cheyenne, WY, Chris and Sami Powell of Kenesaw, Jennifer Ernst of Hastings, Julie Ernst of Lincoln, NE, Tiffany Mechem of Hastings; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings and spouse, Lee Powell of Grand Island, NE, Jack and Jean Powell of Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.