Trumbull, Nebraska resident Catherine A. “Cathy” Kuhlman, 92, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home.
Rosary will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 5, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat and Father Charles Mazouch officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, three miles west of Trumbull. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Altar Society or Trumbull Community Center. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
