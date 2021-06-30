Trumbull, Nebraska resident Catherine A. “Cathy” Kuhlman, 92, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home.
Rosary will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 5, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat and Father Charles Mazouch officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, three miles west of Trumbull. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Altar Society or Trumbull Community Center. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Cathy was born in Odin, KS to Francis and Clara Finger in 1929. She graduated from Larned High School in 1946. Cathy was employed at Kansas Power and Light before marrying Charles Kuhlman in 1950.
Cathy was very involved in her community by volunteering with Cub Scouts, 4-H, PTA, mission sewing, Altar Society, Deanery and Legislature committee. She was also a Charter member of the Crosier Lay Apostolate. Cathy was employed at the Trumbull Post Office for several years after her six children left home. In 1999 the Knights of Columbus awarded Charles and Cathy Kuhlman “Family of the Year” for the State of Nebraska.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters; and her husband, Charles Kuhlman.
Survivors include her children, Rosemary, Charles, Francis, Vincent, Margaret and Mary; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lou Wheeler and Carolyn Urban.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.