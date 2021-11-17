Catherine 'Cathy' Ahrens, 81, of Superior, Nebraska passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 in Deshler.
Cathy was born March 9, 1940 in Hastings to Raymond and Helen (Tanner) Urmacher.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren in 2006; brother, Melvin Uhrmacher in 2011; and infant sister.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Lona (Ahrens) Anderson and husband Tom of Denton; son, Darin Ahrens and significant other Sarah Thome of Gretna; daughter, Carla (Ahrens) Pierce and husband Tim of Prescott Valley, AZ; son, Joel Ahrens and wife Heidi of Sidney; grandchildren, Payne Ahrens of Superior, Cannon and Grace Ahrens of Omaha, Johnathan Pierce and wife Amanda of Prescott, Arizona, Brittany and Skylar Pierce of Prescott Valley, AZ, Elijah and Chloe of Sidney; brothers, Virgil Uhrmacher and wife Cheryl of Thedford, Nebraska; Darrel and wife Barbara Uhrmacher of Sutherland; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Centennial Lutheran Church in Superior with Rev. Robert Hopkins officiating. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may be made to the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.