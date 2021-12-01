Cathie E. Genung, 76, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021.
She was born on February 28, 1945, in Stuart, NE to Tommy Doolittle and Betty (Enbody) Winings. She married Tom Genung on August 14, 1965. Cathie was a lifelong educator who spent 40 years at Hastings St. Cecilia. Her classroom was always a safe place for all students. She was a conservationist at heart. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and cooking. Cathie loved her family dearly and will be deeply missed.
Cathie is survived by husband, Tom; daughter, Kim (Mike) Hendricks; son, Lance (Heidi) Genung; grandson, Cason Thomas; mother, Betty Winings; sisters, Joyce (Calvin) Seger, Sue (Boyd) Mitchell, Vicki (Butch) Deseive, Barb (Kirk) Shane, Ki (Ed) Slaymaker, many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2810 West 7th Street. Family requests all attendees to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover, Hastings Middle School Gardens, Nebraskans for Peace, Bold Nebraska.
Condolences may be left online at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.