Chad Edward Bailey, 56 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
A Visitation for Chad will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Following the visitation, the family will honor his wish for cremation.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Chad will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11:00am at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Pastors Eric Hoehn and Paul Bauman officiating. This service will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes-111601113801622
