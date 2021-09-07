Atlanta, Georgia resident Chad Hutchison, 52, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Reno, NV.
Services will be, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1338 Saunders, Hastings, with Pastor Mary Frohs officiating. The service may be attended in person, masks please, or by Zoom, meeting ID 850 1202 9589, Passcode 756 963. Burial will be at a later date in Adel, IA. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Chad was born July 28, 1969, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, to Albert W. (Chip) Hutchison III and Dianne (Castle) Hutchison. This marriage ended in divorce; Dianne and Earl Mullins married in 1974. The Mullins family moved to Hastings in 1979. Chad graduated from Hastings High School in 1987 and from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA in 1991. He married Cara Collier; they had two sons, William (14) and Luke (10). That marriage ended in divorce.
Chad worked as a civil engineer in a variety of construction jobs early in his professional career and then as a consultant with several firms. He was passionate about his work and about his many hobbies, especially music, sailing, golf, and cycling. He always enjoyed his pets and loved his boys most of all.
Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert W. Jr. and Frances Hutchison, Virginia and Robert Shamburg, Robert Castle, Zella and Claude Spillers, and Earl Mullins, Sr.
Survivors include his children, Albert W. (William) Hutchison V of Roswell, GA, Luke Bennett Hutchison of Roswell, GA; siblings and spouses, Mark and Karla Mullins of East Wenatchee, WA, Michele (Mullins) and Todd Frascht of Hudson, WI, Sayle (Hutchison) and Victor Wang of Marble, CO; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins.
