Atlanta, Georgia resident, Chad Hutchison, 52, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Reno, NV.
Services will be, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1338 Saunders in Hastings with Pastor Mary Frohs officiating. The service may be attended in person, masks please, or by zoom, meeting ID 850 1202 9589, Passcode 756 963. Burial will be at a later date in Adel, IA. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
