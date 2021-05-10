Chalsa (Day) Hankins, 55, of Hastings, Nebraska died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare. Services are to be held at a later date.
She was born on August 18, 1965 in Geneva, Nebraska, to Bennie and Patricia (Kempf) Day. She grew up in Lincoln and Lawrence, KS and received her education at Lawrence Kansas Public Schools. Chalsa was united in marriage to Jeffrey Hankins in Lawrence, KS after which the couple lived in Olathe, KS. She later lived in Hastings, where she was a member of the First Baptist Church. Chalsa was a fan of the KC Chiefs, Kansas Jayhawks and greatly enjoyed music.
Those left to cherish her memory are her spouse, Jeffrey; her mother, Pat; and her brothers, Larry Day and Gregory Day.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bennie; and her grandparents, Ralph and Ruth Kempf and Jesse and Audrey Day.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to family to be designated at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.