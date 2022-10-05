Charlene (Gartner) Coon, the daughter of Charles H. and Sylvia (Wehnes) Gartner, was born on the family farm east of Roseland, Nebraska, on September 10, 1942, and passed away in Aurora, NE, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, two days prior to her 80th birthday.
Charlene attended District #5 Country School through the 6th grade and then went to Roseland and graduated in 1960.
After graduation, she worked in Hastings until her best friend graduated and they moved into an apartment together in Hastings.
Charlene worked at several places in Hastings, including Hastings State Hospital and the Lincoln Telephone Co.
In December 1965, Charlene married John R. Coon and they moved to Lincoln and then to Giltner.
In the late 1960's, she worked at the Cornhusker Ordinance Plant in Grand Island. In 1976, they moved to Aurora and she worked for Hamilton Telephone Co., Sack Lumber, Agrico Cargil, Casey's, Pump & Pantry and Memorial Hospital for 13 years.
Before retiring, she helped take care of her mother and they did a lot of traveling together.
They went to Graceland, Nashville, Canada and Mexico.
After her retirement, she volunteered at MCC with Bingo, helped with funeral dinners at church and volunteered at the 12th Street Cinema on Saturday evenings.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings and later Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora.
In her later years, she enjoyed traveling on Amtrak to Colorado to visit her sons and granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Roger Gartner.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Robert (Rhonda) Coon of Evans, CO, and Barry Coon of Highlands Ranch, CO; two granddaughters, Megan and Sarah Coon of Colorado.
She is also survived by her brother, William (Karen) Gartner of Gretna; sister-in-law, Donna Gartner of Hastings; niece, Michelle (Dan) Gartner-Kochanek of Denver, CO; nephew, Adam (Ashley) Gartner of Omaha and great-nieces and great-nephew Kinley, Brennan, Rory and Nora of Omaha. She's also survived by nephew, Russ Gartner of Richardson, TX; niece Cindy Williams of Hastings, and extended family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.