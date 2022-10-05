Charlene (Gartner) Coon, the daughter of Charles H. and Sylvia (Wehnes) Gartner, was born on the family farm east of Roseland, Nebraska, on September 10, 1942, and passed away in Aurora, NE, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, two days prior to her 80th birthday.

Charlene attended District #5 Country School through the 6th grade and then went to Roseland and graduated in 1960.