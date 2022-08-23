Charles A. 'Chuck' Carruthers Jr. Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Charles “Chuck” A. Carruthers Jr., 59, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obit Obits Hastings Nebraska Charles A. Carruthers Jr. Pass Away Cremation Service Funeral Home Charles "chuck" A. A. Carruthers Pend Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKevin Smith: Bennifer's wedding was overwhelmingly emotionalBill Crane fired as Atlanta news station's political analyst over Trump remarkSpeed limit reduced to preserve Showboat Boulevard bridgeJohn Fetterman’s parents gave him money into his 40s. Republicans say that undercuts his blue-collar imageHastings man arrested in connection with LandMark fireNew Hastings High principal comes to role with diverse background16 boats compete in Kardboard Boat RaceFormer Lincoln sportswriter to serve at least 15 years in prison for sex assaultParnell-Rowe to take administrator role in ColoradoThree players receive Hastings American Legion baseball honors Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
