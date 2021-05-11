Graveside services for Charles “Alan” Jones, whose remains were recently discovered in Hawaii by the U.S. Navy, will be held May 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Harvard Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to the Alan Jones VFW Post Auxiliary. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is in charge of arrangements.
Alan was born March 21, 1920 to Lee and Elsie Jones. He was the third of four children. He had an older brother Chester, an older sister Faye and a younger sister Frannie. When Alan was 6, the family moved to Harvard where he went to school and graduated high school in 1939. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July of 1940 and received his appointment in August of 1940. Alan was KIA at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941.
Alan is survived by niece, Janice Domeier of Hastings; nephew, Robert “Bob” Stett of Harvard; and several great-, great-great and great-great-great-nieces and nephews.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents.
