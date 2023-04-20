Charles "Charlie" Zade, 80, of Bloomington, Nebraska, quietly lost his battle with cancer at home on April 17, 2023, with his loving wife by his side.
Charlie was born January 21, 1943, in Red Cloud, Nebraska, to Wilbert and Norma (Stratton) Zade. He was the eldest of five children.
They moved to Franklin where he graduated from Franklin High School in 1961. While in high school, Charlie was a member of R.V.L. and a center for the 1961 Franklin Flyer champion football team.
After graduation, he resided in Denver, CO, for seven years to pursue an education at Parks Business College for computer programming while working for King Sooper grocery chain.
Charlie decided to move back to Franklin where he would meet the love of his life, Lynda Meise of Naponee.
They married April 26, 1969, at Naponee Wesleyan Church. They would be celebrating 54 years of marriage.
During their marriage they would adopt two children, a daughter and a son.
Charlie and Lynda would reside in Franklin until moving to the family farm in 1982. Charlie enjoyed raising livestock, gardening, bowling and working for Bostwick Irrigation where he retired after 37 years.
He was known from Franklin to Republican City driving the "green truck No. 5” up and down the canal daily making sure farmers got water for their crops.
Even in retirement Charlie continued to drive “ole green” on his ditch route for another five years.
Charlie and Lynda moved to Bloomington where he spent time with his grandkids, planting flowers, working puzzles and spending time with Lynda.
Charlie was a member of the Franklin Missionary Church, then later a member of Naponee Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed singing and great conversations. He always had a joke for anyone around, never knew a stranger and would help anyone he could.
He was a good man to the core of his being always doing the right thing. Even though he wasn’t a rich man, he was rich in his love for his family. One of his favorite things to do was to sit on the porch with his love and cold Coke in his hand.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Norma Zade.
He leaves to celebrate his life his loving life, Lynda; his two children, daughter Shannon Zade of Alma, and son Dustin Zade of Republican City; six grandchildren, Sarah Rose, Allyson, Lyric, Serenity, Madison and Bryson; two great-grandchildren; Maddox and Treyton; siblings, Jerold (Bud) and wife, Laura, of Juniata; Wilberta (Bert) Johnson and husband, Ty, of Doniphan; Louanna Cantor of Wichita KS; Nick Zade and wife, Deb, of Kearney; and several nieces and nephews.
Charlie will be cremated and laid to rest with a graveside service at the Naponee Cemetery at a later date, officiated by Pastor Scott Randall.
We would like to thank our family and friends for their support. The entire hospice team and emergency team that made Charlie’s transition to Heaven a more peaceful journey.
