Charles (Chuck) Hewitt, Sr., 88, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Sutherland Care Center in Sutherland.
Service will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Burial with Military Rites by A.L. Shirley Post #176 will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Charles was born on August 22, 1933 to Clifton Eugene (Buster) and Beedie O’Head (Moore) Hewitt in Alvarado, TX. Charles served during the Korean War in the United States Army and later served with the South Dakota National Guard. Charles married Ardus Mae Lantz on October 25, 1953 at the Methodist Church in Midland, TX. After his military service he worked as a Licensed Electrician in Denver and South Dakota. Charles was working as the Hospital Building Superintendent at Bennett Clarkson Hospital in Rapid City, SD during the “1972 Black Hills Flood.” The next year Charles and his family moved back to Denver and later retired to Blue Hill, NE in 2000. Charles enjoyed fixing old lawnmowers and helping neighbors repair theirs.
Charles is survived by his son, Raymond (Dawn) Hewitt of Philadelphia, PA; three sisters, Patricia Hewitt Jackson (Carsie), Wilma June Hewitt Smith (David), Tonda Hewitt Hislip (Freddie); five grandchildren, Paul Hewitt, Rhianna (Annie) Hewitt-Ford (Neil), Stacy Hanzo, Constance (CJ) Hewitt and Nicholas Hewitt; four great-grandchildren, Tristan, Alexsa, Abbigail and Nolan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, his son Charles, Jr. and brother Eugene.
