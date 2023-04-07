Charles H. “Chuck” Walz, 94, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, NE.
Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas Vijumon Choorackal will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Monday, April 10, 2023, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.