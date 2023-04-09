Charles H. “Chuck” Walz, 94, of Grand Island, NE, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas Vijumon Choorackal will be the celebrant.
Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Church was born November 2, 1928, in Lawrence, NE.
He was the son of Charles F. and Katherine (Jurgensmeier) Walz. He attended Sacred heart School and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1946.
Following graduation, he moved with his family to Hastings and began working in the trucking industry as a dockworker.
He married Ila Lampman on June 30, 1951, continuing to work as a truck driver. He was a member of the Nebraska National Guard for nine years.
In 1971, he moved with his family to Grand Island where he continued working in the trucking business retiring in 1991. Ila died in January 2003.
Chuck was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church where he was a lector. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th degree.
He loved camping with his family and friends, and was a gifted wood worker and loved gardening.
Survivors of his immediate family include his daughters, Pamela (Ray) Moore of Galveston, TX, Angela Walz of Sioux Falls, SD; sons, Greg (Pam) Walz of Seward, NE, Dennis (Tammy) Walz of Grand Island, NE.
Others left to cherish his memory include his seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and special friend, Marsha Lemmerman, one brother, and one sister.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ila, three brothers and three sisters.
