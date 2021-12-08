Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Charles H. Fischer, 64, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home in Omaha.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 10, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Shriners Hospital for Children or to the family. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Charles’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Charles was born November 16, 1957, in Gregory, SD to Otto & Blanche (Dewey) Fischer. He graduated from Adams Central High School in 1976 and attended Central Tech Community College in Hastings. Charles worked as a machinist for Nebraska Machine Products in Omaha. He enjoyed spending his time working on cars.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; and sister, Shirley Newton.
Survivors are one brother, Donald Fischer of Hastings; two sisters, Helen (Brian) Idzik of Juneau, AK and Marilyn Golema and Jim Shannon of Wyandotte, MI; brother-in-law, Ken Newton of Azle, TX; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He will greatly be missed by his beloved cats, Babe and Oliver.
