Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.