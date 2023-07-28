Charles “Charlie” R. Morgan, 77, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by family and good friends.
He was born in Gadsden, AL, to James and Mae (Hohnstein) Morgan and at the age of one, the family moved to Hastings, NE.
Charlie graduated from Hastings Senior High School and received his bachelor’s in accounting and business from Kearney State College.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969, serving as military police at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and earned the Soldier of The Month Award.
On January 25, 1969, he married his wife of 54 years, Margaret “Peg” A. Harvey at the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
After his honorable discharge, he moved to Denver where he began working for American Parts Company. They transferred him to El Paso, TX and then Portland, OR.
He then began working for Napa Auto Parts and moved to Greeley in 1980 where he completed 25 years of service before retiring.
Charlie was a bow hunter and archer, a member of the Greeley Archery Club, a fly fisherman, often tying his own flies, enjoyed camping and loved classic country music, growing tomatoes and hot peppers, and took pride in working in the yard.
He was an avid cribbage player and over the years had collected over 200 cribbage boards.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Colorado Rockies and the Denver Broncos were favorite teams that he cheered on and he was fortunate to participate in the last Honor Flight of Northern Colorado.
Survivors include his wife, Peg; their children, Chad of Littleton, CO, and Patti Morgan of Greeley, CO; his sister, Sue (Ron) Uden of Prosser, NE; and sisters-in-law, Cathy (Jerry) Morgan, Beverly Jane (Norm) Phillips of Gilbert, AZ, and Cindy Rose (Blake) of Wolpert, Nashville, IN; nieces and nephews, Scott (Teresa) Uden of Kenesaw, NE, Laurie (JR) Pulver of Kenesaw, NE, Jim Phillips of Gilbert, AZ, Nancy (Dave) Baker of Corvallis, OR, Fred (Liz) Rose of Bloomington, IN, Eric (Becky) Rose of Bloomington, IN; and several great-nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved chihuahua, Haley.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Henry and Esther Hohnstein; his brother, Jerry, Hastings, NE; brother-in-law, Ron Uden, Prosser, NE; and aunts and uncles from NE and AL.
Charlie’s family will host a Life Celebration, to be announced at a later date with inurnment at the Hanover Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Glenvil, NE.
Memorial gifts may be made to “Anschutz Lung Cancer Research Fund, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center,” “Pathways Hospice,” or “Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634.
