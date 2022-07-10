Charles Robert Himmelberg, 28, a Lawrence, Nebraska, resident, passed away July 8, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday July 13, at Brader’s Barn near Pauline.
A funeral service will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Lance Clay officiating at First United Methodist Church in Hastings. A private family burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Lawrence Community Club.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Charles was born July 20, 1993, to parents Tim and Charleen (Watts) Himmelberg in Hastings, NE. He attended Blue Hill Public Schools, graduating with the class of 2012, and later graduated from Central Community College of Hastings with degrees in both Ag Business and Livestock Management.
Charles returned to the family farm and worked alongside his father, and later his wife, Caroline.
Charles and Caroline were married on June 23rd, 2018, and together built a life that they loved. They welcomed two beautiful daughters, Scarlett Grace (2) and Sage Annalise (1) who were the absolute light of Charles' life.
Charles and Caroline eventually worked together, side by side, to grow their farm operation, cattle herd, and give their daughters the small town farm life that Charles loved so much.
Charles had a contagious smile, and never met a stranger. He could talk to anyone and everyone, young or old, and loved to socialize. Charles enjoyed team sports and participated in many adult basketball/softball leagues along with being an avid pool player.
He enjoyed college basketball, fantasy football leagues, and watching any and all professional sports.
Charles leaves behind many friends with wonderful memories of his one of a kind laugh, and passion for living life to the absolute fullest.
Having chosen to be an organ donor, Charles’ family finds peace in knowing that his generous spirit will live on in others.
Charles is survived by his wife, Caroline and daughters, Scarlett and Sage of Lawrence; his parents, Tim and Charleen Himmelberg of Blue Hill; sister, Jacqueline (Jacob) Kucera of Blue Hill; sister, Alexandra (Aaron) Ohri of Omaha; nephews, Lucas and Carter Kucera of Blue Hill; father- and mother-in-law, John and Laurel Naiman of Cloverdale CA; grandparents, Robert and Betty Himmelberg of Lawrence and Charles and Ann Watts of Edgar; aunts and uncles, Angie and Ron Ziggafoos of Omaha, Tracy and Jon Denkert of Kenesaw, Todd and Laura Himmelberg of Lawrence, Troy and Jennifer Himmelberg of Bladen, Gordon and Shanda Watts of Edgar, Robert Watts of Lincoln, Kathryn and Dion Candeloro of Toodyay Australia; cousins Danae and Jake Ziggafoos, Ryan, Tyson and Adam Denkert, Harlie and Brody Himmelberg, Brooklyn and Dexter Himmelberg, Emily and Trevon Watts, Tristan, Daniel, Samuel, and Jacob Candeloro and a host of extended family and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his aunt, Amy Himmelberg; and cousin Jay Denkert.
