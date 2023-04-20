Charles R. Russell, 76, of Beloit, Kansas passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 in Beloit.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior, Nebraska. Burial with Military Honors will be at 3:30 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Beloit, KS. Book signing and visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home is Superior.
