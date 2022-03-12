Charlotte Schutte, 78, formerly of Holdrege, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with Samuel Schutte, Charlotte’s brother-in-law, officiating.
Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with officiating at the graveside being led by Nelson G. Schutte, Charlotte’s grandson.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, with family greeting friends from 6- 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of memorial funds, please send flowers to Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home, 401 Burlington St, Holdrege, NE 68949.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
