Cheryl Kay Schulz, 62, of Juniata, Nebraska, passed away March 16, 2023.
She was born January 16, 1961, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Dale and Kathy (Thomas) Peterson.
Cheryl graduated from UNK with her BSN in 1990. In 2001, she became the Nursing Home Administrator in Edgar, NE, then later became the administrator of Wedgewood in Grand Island.
She loved to read, fishing, camping, and going on cruises. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Lonnie; sons, Jeremy (Moreen), Jason (Christine), Josh (Arati), Danielle (Dustin); grandchildren, Nathanial, Carson, Taelyn, Jaxton, Madilynn, and many sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Kathy; and sister, Julie.
Book signing with family greeting friends will be held Friday, March 24, from 6-8 p.m. at DeWitt Funeral Home, 1247 N Burlington Ave, in Hastings, NE.
Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m, Saturday at Juniata United Methodist Church, 610 N Adams Ave, in Juniata.
Condolences may be left online at www.dewittfuneral.com
