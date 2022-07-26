Cheryl L. Gillen was born on July 26, 1959 in Denver, Colorado to parents Dale and Helen (Corey) Gillen. She passed away from natural causes at her home in Hastings, Nebraska on January 3, 2022 at age 64.
Graveside inurnment services will be held at Riverview Cemetery on July 30, 2022 at 10:00 am with Fr. Bernard Lorenz of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church officiating. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings was in charge of the arrangements.
