Cheryl R. Vap, 69, of Red Cloud, Nebraska died Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Post, TX.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, 10:00 am, July 6, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud with the Rev. Paul Frank officiating. Interment will be at the St. Martin Loucky Cemetery at Lawrence.
The Rosary will be recited Monday, 7 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Visitation will be Monday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials will be given to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.