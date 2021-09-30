Chester Ray Hart, 75, of Campbell, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service will be Friday, October 15, 11 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating. Private family burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell. There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated.
A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
Chester was born on May 17, 1946 to Harry and Margaret (Bennett) Hart in Marion, Indiana. Chet attended school in Meier, Indiana graduating from Oak Hill High School in 1965. He served in the Air Force from 1966-1969 in Hawaii and Vietnam. After his discharge he attended school in Omaha getting his degree in refrigeration. In 1971 he married Peggy I. Hermanson in Meier, Indiana. In 1972 they moved to Minden where he worked at Lennox and the Nebraska Department of Roads. In 1981 they moved to Campbell where they joined the family business, Hermanson Plumbing and Electric until closing. He then worked in maintenance at Grandview Manor Nursing Home until his retirement in 2011. He taught gun safety while a Jaycee, was a member of the Campbell Chamber of Commerce, Campbell Volunteer Fire Department, Willie Fierstein Post #169 and Westminster United Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder, was in the choir and was a youth director. In 1984 they purchased their first hot air balloon. Chet enjoyed flying “dawn patrol” in Albuquerque, New Mexico for many years but also just floating over home!
Chet is survived by his wife, Peggy of Campbell; nephews, Justin Hermanson of Aurora, Derrick (Crystal) Hermanson of Lincoln; niece, Christy (Doug) Gutzmer of Derby, KS; brother, Paul (Jane) Bennett; sisters, Stella Holcomb and Della Hart all of Converse, IN; brother-in-law, Lloyd Hermanson of Lincoln; 5 nieces, 2 nephews, 6 great-nieces, 6 great-nephews and 4 great-great-nephews.
Chet was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harry Hart; sister, Mary Hart; brother-in-law, Jim Holcomb; sister-in-law, Nancy Hermanson; great-nephew, Tyler Bennett and in-laws, Maurice and Ilene Hermanson.
And now he would say “Gone Fishing.”
